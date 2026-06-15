Congress slams Modi’s ‘blind devotion’ to Israel, calls for balanced foreign policy

The Congress on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy approach, accusing the government of showing “blind devotion” to Israel and arguing that India’s national interest requires a more balanced stance in West Asia.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said reports of an upcoming agreement between the US and Iran to halt hostilities in the region were welcome, though official details remain awaited.

“The news that the US and Iran will be signing an agreement on June 19 in Geneva to halt hostilities in West Asia is to be welcomed, even though the full details are yet to be made public officially,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“There is universal hope that the two countries (as also Israel) will abide by the accord, even though it is of an interim nature and that the accord will lead to a more permanent normalization,” he added.