PM Modi welcomes US-Iran deal to end conflict, reopen Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia. The statement came hours after US and Iranian officials announced that they had reached an agreement to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi, who is in Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, for a day-long visit as part of his Europe tour, posted on X, “I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.”

“India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure freedom of navigation and commerce,” he said, adding, “We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement.”