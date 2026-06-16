20 years rigorous imprisonment for 2 BSF jawans in 2017 Mizoram gang rape, acid attack case

GUWAHATI: A Mizoram court sentenced two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, convicted in a nine-year-old case of rape and acid attack, to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Aizawl judicial district, Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte, held the duo – Nilanjan Das and Dinesh Kumar – guilty of offences punishable under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376D (gang rape), 376(2)(m) (aggravated form of rape), and 326A (acid attack).

The two convicts were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years, 10 years and 12 years under IPC Sections 376D, 376(2)(m) and 326A, respectively, and pay a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

They will further undergo a simple imprisonment for two months if they fail to pay the fine.

All the substantive sentences shall run concurrently. The period of detention, already undergone by the two during investigation and trial, will be set off, the court said in its June 12 judgement.

On July 18, 2017, a man filed an FIR with the police in Mizoram’s Mamit district, alleging that on July 16 between 11 am and 5 pm, his sister had gone towards a river along with her friend for collecting crabs and wild vegetables, when she was apprehended by two strangers who subjected her to gang rape, and attacked her with a “corrosive substance” causing grievous injuries to her face.

The victim was subsequently examined and found in a severely injured condition with her face swollen and eyes affected due to chemical burns, the court said.