BJP begins early groundwork for 2027 Assembly polls in key states

NEW DELHI: The BJP is learnt to have intensified its strategic focus on Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab as it begins early preparations for the 2027 Assembly polls. The party leadership is consulting state leaders, reviewing issues and assessing grassroots preparedness to strengthen its electoral prospects in the three key states.

In Uttarakhand, 17 Assembly constituencies have been placed under direct monitoring, with extensive organisational outreach and ground-level engagement programmes underway. Similar focused efforts are being carried out in 70-75 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and 117 constituencies in Punjab.

As part of its early poll preparations, the BJP is learnt to have begun strengthening its organisational structure from the district level up to the state leadership. The party is working to reinforce its booth-management network through the ‘Panna Pramukh’ model while mobilising local workers to engage with voters on issues affecting their respective areas.

The BJP typically begins preparing for state elections one to two years in advance. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, the party has reportedly initiated groundwork in four other states that are scheduled to go to the polls in 2027. Encouraged by its recent organisational success in West Bengal, where the party adopted a systematic grassroots campaign, BJP strategists are now considering a similar model for Punjab, which is currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).