'It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of seafarers': Modi at G7, days after Indian mariners killed in US strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while addressing a gathering of G7 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, raised the issue of the safety of seafarers.

All countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear, said Modi days after three Indian mariners were killed in a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman.

The prime minister, addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, said India firmly believes lasting solutions to conflicts can only be found through dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation.

Modi said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have harmed the global economy and that many Indian citizens have lost their lives in the conflict.

Modi's comments on underlining the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers came against the backdrop of growing anger in India over the killing of the three Indian crew members in a US military attack on a merchant ship off the coast of Oman last week.

Modi raised the issue a day ahead of his bilateral talks with the US president.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region," Modi said in his address on the session 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity'.

The prime minister said disruptions to maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz have hit the global economy.

"It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect all nations through global maritime trade. We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear," he said.

The US Central Command said it initiated action to disable the three vessels Marivex on June 8, Settebello on June 9 and Jalveer on June 11, saying they were trying to violate the US blockade of Iranian ports.