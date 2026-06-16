NTA cautions parents against scammers, insists no leak of NEET-UG reexamination

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, the National Testing Agency on Tuesday night put out two videos warning parents and students taking up the upcoming NEET-UG retest on June 21 not to believe any kind of message that advance questions were available for a price.

There is absolutely no leak of the re-exam, and anyone saying anything to the contrary is a scamster, it said.

NTA Director General Abishek Singh, who has never come out in public since he assumed office, put out a video defending the decision of the agency to ban Telegram in the interests of 22-lakh-plus genuine students.

Fraudsters used edited chats and used the platform to sell fake question papers and misled students, he said.

“Channels demanding Rs 14,000 to Rs 25,000, some even Rs 10 lakh, claimed they will send the re-exam paper. They won’t. There is no leaked paper for the re-exam. The money is gone the moment you transfer it. Your admit card and WhatsApp number, if you sent them, become the tools they use to scam the next student,” Singh said in a broadcast made public.

Fake-proof videos show chats before the exam.

“The trick is that on Telegram, whoever runs a channel can edit any old message and change what’s inside it, while the date on the message stays the same. So a message edited on the fourth can be made to look exactly like it was sent on the first,” he explained.