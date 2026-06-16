Pakistani Sikh family’s deportation put on hold as Uttarakhand HC seeks state's reply

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has granted the state government four weeks to file its response in a petition filed by a Pakistani Sikh national, Manjit Singh, challenging an order that directed him and his family to leave India within 24 hours.

Singh, who has been living in Dehradun’s Vasant Vihar area since 2019 on a long-term visa, moved to the High Court after the state authorities issued him a notice asking him to leave the country.

The matter was heard on Tuesday by a single bench of senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari.

During the hearing, the state government sought additional time to conduct further verification and place its stand before the court. Accepting the request, the court directed the government to file its reply within four weeks and fixed August 11 as the next date of hearing.

The court also extended the interim protection granted earlier, observing that the restriction on deportation would continue till the next hearing, provided there was no material to suggest any threat to national security.

According to the petition, Singh, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, came to India with his family in 2019 on a long-term visa. He claimed that his visa was subsequently extended and that its validity had not expired.