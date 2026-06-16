PM Modi emphasises importance of 'trust' in global partnerships at G7, flags lack of respect for international law

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told G7 leaders that global partnerships can succeed only when they are founded on trust, stressing that the world today suffers not from a shortage of resources but from a shortage of trust.

Calling for renewed international solidarity in an increasingly interconnected and interdependent world, Modi said mutual trust is the most important strategic asset and warned that disregard for international law remains the biggest obstacle to building global cooperation, and highlighted that dialogue and diplomacy must be prioritised to ensure peace, stability and stronger international partnerships.

The remarks came shortly after Modi was seen exchanging a handshake and a brief conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

The interaction, ahead of a scheduled bilateral meeting between the two leaders on Wednesday, drew attention amid ongoing discussions on trade, technology, security, and geopolitical challenges.

Addressing the Outreach Session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,” Modi, seated next to Trump, said that while global interdependence has increased, confidence among nations has eroded.

“In a world that is getting more interconnected and interdependent than ever before, this subject becomes all the more vital. But partnerships can succeed only when they are founded on trust,” Modi said.