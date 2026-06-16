PM Modi emphasises importance of 'trust' in global partnerships at G7, flags lack of respect for international law

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told G7 leaders that global partnerships can succeed only when they are founded on trust, stressing that the world today suffers not from a shortage of resources but from a shortage of trust.
Calling for renewed international solidarity in an increasingly interconnected and interdependent world, Modi said mutual trust is the most important strategic asset and warned that disregard for international law remains the biggest obstacle to building global cooperation, and highlighted that dialogue and diplomacy must be prioritised to ensure peace, stability and stronger international partnerships.
The remarks came shortly after Modi was seen exchanging a handshake and a brief conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.
The interaction, ahead of a scheduled bilateral meeting between the two leaders on Wednesday, drew attention amid ongoing discussions on trade, technology, security, and geopolitical challenges.
Addressing the Outreach Session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,” Modi, seated next to Trump, said that while global interdependence has increased, confidence among nations has eroded.
“In a world that is getting more interconnected and interdependent than ever before, this subject becomes all the more vital. But partnerships can succeed only when they are founded on trust,” Modi said.
“Mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today. But, sadly, today, the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources-- it suffers from a shortage of trust. And the future of our partnerships depends on rebuilding this trust,” he said.
He also identified the “lack of respect for international law” as the biggest hurdle to building international solidarity and said it must be addressed as a priority.
Emphasising the need for peaceful engagement in a volatile global environment, Modi said international partnerships must prioritise “dialogue and diplomacy” to ensure peace and stability.
“We, in India, view the world as one family. Our experience shows that development is most effective when it is connected to the aspirations of people,” he said.
Modi cited a series of India-led global initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Global as examples of partnerships built around common goals and collective responsibility.
A major focus of Modi’s address was the need to redefine engagement with developing countries and the Global South. He said nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America were looking for equal partnerships rather than traditional aid arrangements.
“The Global South has immense expectations from the world. More than support, it seeks partnership. We must move beyond the donor-recipient mindset and work as equal partners. We must walk together and not merely alongside one another. Partnerships must be linked to dignity, not dependency,” he said.
The session brought together leaders from the G7 and partner countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
On the sidelines of the summit, Modi also held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) were making “very good progress” and expressed hope of concluding discussions by the G20 summit.
Modi said India was enthusiastic about the agreement and identified energy security and technology as key areas for expanding bilateral cooperation.