Arvind Kejriwal slams Telegram ban, accuses Centre of failing to curb paper leak racket amid NEET-UG retest curbs

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday criticised the Centre’s decision to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, calling the move “absurd” and alleging that the government has no genuine intent to stop paper leaks.
The government on Tuesday ordered a temporary restriction on Telegram until June 22, ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG retest, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) stating the step was aimed at preventing cheating networks and the spread of misinformation.
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the measure formed part of efforts to ensure the re-exam is conducted fairly and without malpractice.
In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre “has no intention of stopping paper leaks”, claiming that such actions were merely symbolic.
“That's why such absurd steps are being taken — transporting papers by Army aircraft and shutting down Telegram. Will these steps stop paper leaks? Absolutely not,” he said.
He further alleged that the paper leak system is a “multi-billion-rupee racket” and suggested that the proceeds benefit those in power, including being used to influence elected representatives.
The government has also directed Google and Apple to remove Telegram from their app stores temporarily as part of the restrictions.
NEET-UG was originally conducted on May 3 but was later cancelled on May 12 by the NTA following allegations of irregularities, leaving lakhs of candidates affected.
(With inputs from PTI)