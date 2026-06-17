Arvind Kejriwal slams Telegram ban, accuses Centre of failing to curb paper leak racket amid NEET-UG retest curbs

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday criticised the Centre’s decision to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, calling the move “absurd” and alleging that the government has no genuine intent to stop paper leaks.

The government on Tuesday ordered a temporary restriction on Telegram until June 22, ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG retest, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) stating the step was aimed at preventing cheating networks and the spread of misinformation.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the measure formed part of efforts to ensure the re-exam is conducted fairly and without malpractice.