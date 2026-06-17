Domestic defence production scales new high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: India’s domestic defence production scaled a new high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, registering a 15.6 per cent increase over the previous fiscal, with the private sector’s contribution rising to a record 24 per cent, the defence ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other public sector entities accounted for around 76 per cent of the total production during FY26, while private industry contributed nearly Rs 42,000 crore, its highest-ever share, up from 22 per cent in the previous financial year.

The increase in domestic manufacturing has coincided with a sharp rise in defence exports, which touched a record Rs 38,424 crore in FY26, compared with just Rs 686 crore in FY14. India currently exports defence equipment to over 80 countries, with the number of defence exporters increasing to 145 from 128 in the previous year.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile remains India’s marquee defence export, with the USD 375 million Philippines contract for shore-based anti-ship variants currently under execution. Vietnam has also signed a deal for the missile, while discussions with Indonesia are underway.

Armenia has emerged as another major buyer, procuring Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Swathi weapon-locating radars, anti-tank munitions and the Akash air defence system in recent years, marking one of India’s significant breakthroughs in a conflict-prone region.