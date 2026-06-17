Parliamentary panel flags exam irregularities, calls for time-bound reform roadmap for NTA

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary committee has raised concern over continued examination irregularities despite government measures, recommending that the Ministry of Education publish a time-bound roadmap to implement reforms suggested by a high-level panel.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, presented its 381st action-taken report on recommendations in the 364th report on Demands for Grants (2025–26) related to the Department of Higher Education to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

The committee endorsed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s acknowledgment on June 16, 2024, that “a lot of improvement is needed in the NTA”, and urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to expedite implementation of the Radhakrishnan Committee’s recommendations.

It also recommended that the department and the NTA hold wider consultations with stakeholders to adopt a “foolproof” protocol for conducting nationwide competitive examinations.