Parliamentary panel flags exam irregularities, calls for time-bound reform roadmap for NTA

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary committee has raised concern over continued examination irregularities despite government measures, recommending that the Ministry of Education publish a time-bound roadmap to implement reforms suggested by a high-level panel.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, presented its 381st action-taken report on recommendations in the 364th report on Demands for Grants (2025–26) related to the Department of Higher Education to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.
The committee endorsed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s acknowledgment on June 16, 2024, that “a lot of improvement is needed in the NTA”, and urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to expedite implementation of the Radhakrishnan Committee’s recommendations.
It also recommended that the department and the NTA hold wider consultations with stakeholders to adopt a “foolproof” protocol for conducting nationwide competitive examinations.
While noting steps taken by the ministry, including the formation of a high-powered steering committee headed by K Radhakrishnan to oversee reforms, the panel said examination irregularities were still occurring, leading to cancellations and causing anxiety among students.
The committee further suggested that the Department of Higher Education publish a time-bound implementation roadmap for the high-level committee’s recommendations at the earliest.
It also highlighted concerns over firms involved in paper setting, administration and evaluation, noting that some blacklisted entities were still securing contracts elsewhere. It recommended a nationwide blacklist to ensure consistency across institutions.
In its response, the Higher Education Department clarified that core functions of the NTA, including paper setting and evaluation, are not outsourced. It added that the agency maintains records of penalised vendors and includes mandatory self-disclosure clauses in its procurement process.
The committee also examined the financial position of the NTA, noting an estimated surplus of Rs 448 crore over six years. It recommended that the funds be used to strengthen the agency’s testing and regulatory capabilities.
The department responded that the NTA is a self-sustained body and that any surplus is typically used for preparatory activities for subsequent examination cycles, with remaining funds allocated as required.
(With inputs from PTI)