72% of India’s geographical area records deficient rainfall as monsoon wind not progressing

NEW DELHI: Since the official arrival of the monsoon on June 4, the country has experienced slow progress in monsoon rainfall. So far, there has been a 41% deficiency in rainfall during the first fortnight, which is impacting kharif agricultural sowing areas and reservoir levels.

The country has received only 42.6 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 72.2 mm for this period.

Earlier, IMD has predicted around below normal to deficient rainfall as the strong El Niño condition has emerged. El Niño is a natural phenomenon which warm east Pacific Ocean and synonym to weakening of the monsoon in India.

The northern limit of the monsoon has been stagnant at the Muzaffarpur district in Bihar for several days. Additionally, the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon is not advancing, leading to a standstill in progress. Mumbai, which typically experiences rainfall on June 8, has not yet received monsoon rain.

So far, Central India has experienced a rainfall deficiency of around 63%, with the Northeastern region facing a 46% deficiency and the Southern Peninsula seeing a 21% shortfall.