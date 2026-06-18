Congress calls 'Islamabad MoU' a setback to Modi's foreign policy

Referring to regional reactions, he said the Gulf Cooperation Council countries had responded cautiously and may reassess their diplomatic ties.

"The GCC countries that have borne the full weight of Iran's counter-attacks have cautiously welcomed the MoU but they will undoubtedly rethink their relationships with other countries," he said.

Ramesh also targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating, "The MoU is a definite defeat for the Prime Minister of Israel who can still torpedo it in different ways. Benjamin Netanyahu stands isolated internationally with even President Trump giving public expression to his anger and frustration with him."

"Only Modi remains steadfast in his support of Netanyahu's actions in the region -- including in Lebanon, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank. This blind devotion to Israel by Modi is costing our country dearly," he said.

The Congress leader further argued that the agreement exposed the limits of military intervention.

"The MoU represents a serious blow to the US that along with Israel started the war with Iran on February 28 this year with maximalist aims that have just not been realised."

"The limits of military power have been once again exposed. Modi's continuing appeasement of Trump - the latest evidence of which is the MEA readout of the Trump-Modi bilateral meeting last night - is shameful and actually anti-national," he claimed.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump signed an agreement with Iran that provides for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and includes the lifting of US-backed sanctions, allowing Iran to resume oil exports.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the development on X, saying, "I am honoured to announce that the historic 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Memorandum has been signed by honourable Presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator."