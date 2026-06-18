FSSAI directs food business operators to use only corrosion-resistant knives for food handling

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all food business operators (FBOs) to use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades, and cutting equipment in food handling and packaging operations.
It has also said that knives, blades and cutting equipment should be maintained in a sound and hygienic condition and should be free from rust, corrosion, chipping, paint, cracks, breakage or any other defect that may contaminate food. It also said that these should be immediately removed or replaced.
FSSAI has also asked state food safety commissioners to ensure vigilance as the use of such corrosion-resistant cutting equipment may result in physical, chemical, and microbiological contamination of food.
“Any non-compliance observed shall attract action under the Food safety and Standards Act, 2006 and regulations made thereunder,” the advisory said.
The advisory was issued after it was brought to the notice of FSSAl that certain food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipment during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing and packaging operations.
In the advisory, the FSSAI said it has prescribed hygienic and sanitary requirements to be followed by FBOs under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.
Schedule 4 of the regulations requires that equipment, utensils and food-contact surfaces used in food handling, preparation, processing, packaging and storage shall be made of food-grade, non-toxic, corrosion-resistant materials and shall be maintained in a hygienic condition so as to prevent contamination of food.
The regulations further require that such equipment and utensils be adequately cleaned and disinfected at appropriate intervals.
The FSSAI said adequate cleaning, sanitisation and sterilisation procedures, wherever applicable, are in place for knives, blades and cutting equipment, at prescribed intervals.
The advisory, dated June 15, said that commissioners of Food Safety of all states and UTs and Regional Directors, FSSAI, are requested to direct the concerned licensing authorities and Food Safety Officers to maintain strict vigilance during inspections and ensure compliance with the provisions.
“Appropriate action may be initiated in case non-compliance is observed, as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and regulations made thereunder,” the advisory added.