FSSAI directs food business operators to use only corrosion-resistant knives for food handling

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all food business operators (FBOs) to use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant knives, blades, and cutting equipment in food handling and packaging operations.

It has also said that knives, blades and cutting equipment should be maintained in a sound and hygienic condition and should be free from rust, corrosion, chipping, paint, cracks, breakage or any other defect that may contaminate food. It also said that these should be immediately removed or replaced.

FSSAI has also asked state food safety commissioners to ensure vigilance as the use of such corrosion-resistant cutting equipment may result in physical, chemical, and microbiological contamination of food.

“Any non-compliance observed shall attract action under the Food safety and Standards Act, 2006 and regulations made thereunder,” the advisory said.

The advisory was issued after it was brought to the notice of FSSAl that certain food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipment during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing and packaging operations.