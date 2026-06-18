House panel urges govt to increase spending on education to 6% of GDP

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the current allocation for higher education, a parliamentary panel has recommended that spending on education be increased to 6% of GDP as envisaged under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, headed by Digvijaya Singh, on Tuesday presented its 381st action-taken report on the recommendations contained in the 364th report on demands for grants (2025-26) pertaining to the higher education department to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

The committee noted that the percentage increase in the department’s budget estimates (BE) for 2025-26 vis-a-vis that of 2024-25 was lower than the last year.

“The committee feels that in view of the inflationary trends, the allocation should increase at least 8% to 10% to accommodate inflation, maintain the existing standards for expenditure by the department of higher education, and to avoid decline in actual allocation/expenditure for the higher education sector,” the report said.