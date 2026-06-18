Security forces seize arms, destroy bunkers during search operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Security forces conducted large-scale search operations in at least four violence-hit villages in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday.

At least thirty illegal bunkers were also destroyed during the operations on Wednesday at Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Khunou, L Munlui and Konsakhul villages within the jurisdiction of the Leimakhong Police Station, a police statement said.

Leilon Vaiphei is a Kuki-Zo village, where six Naga men were abducted on May 13, and their bodies were recovered near the village on June 10, an official said.

Reports of firing were also reported from Leilon Munlui and Konsakhul in the last few months, he said.

"During the operations, eleven 12-bore SBBLs (single-barreled breech-loading), 294 live rounds of ammunition for a 12-bore gun, two packages of gun powder, 34 empty cases of 12-bore ammunition, and six bulletproof vests were recovered," the statement said.

Thirty bunkers, outposts and strategic camp sites found in the vicinity of these villages were also dismantled during the operations, while four people were also detained for verification, it said.