Bihar's SVU raids IAS officers' residences in alleged tender scam

PATNA: Bihar police’s Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Friday conducted raids at the premises of senior IAS officers, Yogesh Sagar and Abhilasha Sharma, in connection with the alleged tender scam.

Both officers were suspended for their involvement in the alleged tender scam and are facing departmental proceedings. The raids are being carried out at various locations in Patna.

The IAS officers have been accused of extending favours to a government contractor, Rishu Shree, in lieu of hefty commissions, vacation trips in foreign countries, costly gifts for themselves and their families.

An SVU team raided the residences of IAS officers in the morning to collect evidence to substantiate the charges levelled against them.

Abhilasha Sharma's residence was locked as the SVU team got entry through the staff quarters. Both officers were present at their homes during the raids.

SVU team visited the residence of Pawan Kumar—Director of Matrusava Infra Private Limited—located in SK Vihar Colony near Beur.

A search operation is underway as well, with officials examining documents related to the company and government tenders.

Bihar government has suspended both IAS officers following an ED report and an FIR registered against them at SUV police station in Patna.

Rishu Shree has currently been in SUV custody for the past three days and is being interrogated in connection with the tender scam. Sources indicate that he has revealed several key details, which form the basis of today's raids.

A garden was also set up on the roof of Abhilasha's residence and it is alleged that Rishu provided Rs 9 lakh required for the work.