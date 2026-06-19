CPI(ML) takes exception to Congress's cross-voting charge; writes to party chief, CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Following the allegations leveled against his party's MLAs, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has written a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to instruct his leaders to stop making such baseless and inappropriate accusations against alliance partners without any evidence.
Bhattacharya, in his letter, stated that such baseless allegations undermine mutual trust among the constituent parties of the 'INDIA' alliance.
“I am writing this letter to register my strong protest against the completely baseless and malicious propaganda being spread against our MLAs and the attempt to tarnish our party's image,” stated Bhattacharya in his letter.
He requested Kharge to ask Congress leaders to stop making unverified and unwarranted allegations against allies that undermine mutual trust among parties of the INDIA bloc, he added.
“We are shocked to see that the Congress is blaming our MLAs in Jharkhand for the defeat of Congress nominee Pranav Jha in the Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand on 18 June. This is a malicious lie. Both our MLAs voted for Pranav Jha as planned in the meeting of opposition MLAs. Our polling agents duly verified the votes before the ballots were cast,” said Bhattacharya.
According to Bhattacharya, in election after election their MLAs have voted for opposition candidates in the Rajya Sabha in Bihar and Jharkhand.
“As you know, our party has been one of the most committed constituents of the INDIA bloc since its formation,” stated Bhattacharya, further adding, “Given the wide publicity the malicious lie has got in the media, we are constrained to release this letter to the public.”
In another letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the party's state secretary, Manoj Bhakt, even raised suspicions of cross-voting by Congress MLAs themselves.
He also alleged that Congress candidate Pranav Jha was unaware of the status of his own MLAs. Without naming any Congress MLAs, Bhakt referred to the much-discussed cash scandal of July 2022, reminding the Chief Minister of how a conspiracy was allegedly hatched to topple his government.
Bhakt said that the public exchange of accusations among Congress leaders reflects the extent to which the party is willing to go in its pursuit of power and political gain.
Congress's allegations have, in fact, ended up exposing the party's own internal contradictions and shortcomings, he said.
“We strongly suspect that, during the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections, Congress MLAs had already conspired to betray their own candidate under your leadership, and they had a narrative ready to shift the blame onto others,” stated Bhakt in his letter.
It would come as no surprise if K Raju, the Congress polling agent, were also involved in this conspiracy, he added.