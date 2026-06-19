CPI(ML) takes exception to Congress's cross-voting charge; writes to party chief, CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Following the allegations leveled against his party's MLAs, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has written a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to instruct his leaders to stop making such baseless and inappropriate accusations against alliance partners without any evidence.

Bhattacharya, in his letter, stated that such baseless allegations undermine mutual trust among the constituent parties of the 'INDIA' alliance.

“I am writing this letter to register my strong protest against the completely baseless and malicious propaganda being spread against our MLAs and the attempt to tarnish our party's image,” stated Bhattacharya in his letter.

He requested Kharge to ask Congress leaders to stop making unverified and unwarranted allegations against allies that undermine mutual trust among parties of the INDIA bloc, he added.

“We are shocked to see that the Congress is blaming our MLAs in Jharkhand for the defeat of Congress nominee Pranav Jha in the Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand on 18 June. This is a malicious lie. Both our MLAs voted for Pranav Jha as planned in the meeting of opposition MLAs. Our polling agents duly verified the votes before the ballots were cast,” said Bhattacharya.