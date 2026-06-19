NEET re-exam: NTA issues safety advisory, sends WhatsApp alerts for admit cards

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said it is sending reminder SMS messages, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates urging them to download their admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, while cautioning students against fraudulent communications.
The NEET-UG examination for medical admissions was originally conducted on May 3 this year, but was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the matter.
In a public advisory on X, the NTA said it is sending SMS and email reminders to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-exam.
It clarified that official SMS messages would be sent from the sender ID “NICPEP,” while emails would come from no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in Candidates were also advised to access only the official website, http://neet.nta.nic.in, by typing the URL directly into their browsers.
The agency stressed that it will never request payments, share exam papers or answer keys, or provide admit cards through links. “If you receive any such message, do not click. Report it,” the advisory said.
The NTA also confirmed it is now using WhatsApp to send exam updates and centre information for the re-examination. It said only messages from verified accounts with a blue tick and the name “National Testing Agency” should be considered authentic. Any account without verification, even if it uses the NTA name, is not official.
It further clarified that the WhatsApp service is a broadcast-only channel and will not ask candidates to reply, share OTPs or personal details, or make any payments. Any such request should be treated as fraudulent.
Candidates who have already downloaded their admit cards for the 21 June examination do not need to download them again, the agency added. The admit cards issued for the May 3 exam are no longer valid, as several candidates have been assigned new examination centres.
The NTA advised candidates to download admit cards only from the official website and to report suspicious messages through official cybercrime reporting channels.
(With inputs from PTI)