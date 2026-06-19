Right to walk on demarcated footpath is fundamental right: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday held that the right to walk on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right. This right shall have priority over movement by motorised vehicles, the Supreme Court said.

The right to walk on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(d) of the Constitution, the court said.

The Court observed that the duty to demarcate, construct, maintain and safeguard footpaths and other pedestrian infrastructure rests with urban development authorities, municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats, according to Live Law.

A bench of justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar held that a citizen's fundamental right to walk on a demarcated footpath is primary and shall have priority over movement by motorised vehicles.

The declaration by the top court came in an unfortunate motor accident compensation case where a father lost his five-year-old son while taking him to school.

The Court has recognised that despite the primacy of the right to walk, it has been overtaken by movement by motorised vehicles to the extent that walking has now been considered as a nuisance by drivers.

"It could also be elitism to start with, for machines with wheels were only for the rich, but as economies progressed and cheaper motor vehicles were introduced, the entire spectrum of motorised transportation dominated the roads, pushed aside the walkers to the extent that they are treated as a nuisance for the drivers who routinely run over the walkers and their footpaths.

This should stop from now on as we declare the fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths alongside motorised roads," the bench underscored.