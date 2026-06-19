SC rejects plea seeking CBI probe into TN trust vote; says allegations 'vague and wild'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking a probe into the May 13 trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, holding that the allegations lacked substance.

Dismissing the plea filed by K K Ramesh, a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana said the petition was based on “vague, wild and casual allegations” without any supporting material on record.

“Serious allegations against constitutional processes must rest on facts,” the court observed, rejecting the plea without issuing any further directions.

Ramesh had moved the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and corruption during the May 13 trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He also sought the imposition of President’s Rule in the state until the probe was completed.

On May 13, the TVK government won the trust vote with the support of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs after DMK members walked out of the House. The government maintained that the vote established its majority in the 234-member Assembly.

In his petition, Ramesh alleged that large sums of money had been distributed to MLAs to secure support for the government. He claimed the floor test was not conducted in accordance with democratic principles and alleged that some legislators were promised lucrative government contracts in return for backing the government.