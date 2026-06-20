After NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur gets Abu Dhabi centre for retest, NTA claims it was requested by candidate

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday claimed that the allotment of Abu Dhabi as the examination centre for a Nagpur based aspirant appearing for the NEET UG retest on June 21 was made after a request was submitted using the candidate's login credentials.

The student, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, had earlier been allotted a centre at Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur for the original NEET examination. However, after the exam was rescheduled following the question paper leak, the student downloaded his revised admit card and found that his centre had been changed to Abu Dhabi Indian School in the UAE.

According to the family, Nagpur was the student’s first preference while filling the application form, followed by Wardha and Bhandara. The student's father, Mohammad Talib, told a news agency that his son had cried all night and did not even have a visa to travel to the Gulf nation.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, the NTA claimed the request was made using the candidate's login.

"NTA's web activity records indicate that the city change in this case was made through the candidate's own registered login during the open correction window, with a consistent single user access pattern," it said.