'Stop gambling with students' future': Rahul Gandhi slams NTA over NEET aspirant exam centre mix-up

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the NTA after a NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur was allotted a centre in Abu Dhabi for the re-exam, saying it should "stop gambling" with students' future.

The family of the Nagpur NEET aspirant claimed that he was allocated a school in Abu Dhabi as his exam centre for the June 21 retest.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said the grievance is being addressed and the candidate will be allocated a centre in Nagpur, after due verification, in the next few hours.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "A student from Nagpur had been preparing for the NEET re-exam for a month.

He downloaded his admit card just a day before the exam.

His assigned centre was in Abu Dhabi. He has no passport, his family lacks the funds to send him abroad, and there is no time left.

He wept all night and is refusing to take the exam -- can one even imagine the level of stress involved?"

"How did this even happen? No student should have to face the issue of being unable to reach their exam centre.

In reality, the NTA is merely testing the patience of the country's students and their parents," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.