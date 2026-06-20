Congress says PM Modi's 'blind devotion' to Israel is hurting India's interests

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blind devotion" to Israel was harming India's interests.

Congress also criticised the Centre for remaining silent over remarks by Israel's National Security Minister on Lebanon, claiming that the government's foreign policy stance was influenced by its desire to protect the interests of the "Modani" empire.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the US-Iran MoU that has been cautiously welcomed by the world over, faces many threats, the most important of which is posed by Israel.

"Israel's National Security Minister -- no less -- has just called for all Lebanon to burn. His remarks have drawn wide condemnation.

But as usual the Modi Govt has kept totally quiet," Ramesh said on X.

"The PM's blind devotion to Israel is hurting our country's interests, even though the interests of the Modani empire may get protected," the Congress leader said.