Even remote parts of Himalayas are affected by human-caused pollution: Study

Human-caused pollution is reaching even remote parts of the Himalayas. A new study by researchers from Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) has revealed that pristine remote Himalayan regions are no longer untouched by air pollution, with measurable impacts on air quality and potential long-term health risks.

Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) is an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The researchers spent a year (2022–2023) measuring non-methane hydrocarbons (NMHCs) in Munsyari, a high-altitude Himalayan tourist destination and observed clear seasonal patterns, with lower NMHC levels during winter and the monsoon and significantly higher concentrations during spring and autumn.

NMHC are primarily emitted from vehicle exhaust, fossil fuel extraction, and industrial solvents, these compounds drive the formation of ground-level ozone and toxic secondary aerosols.

The study found that fuel usage (LPG and diesel), vehicular emissions, and local construction activities as the dominant contributors influencing air quality at this remote site. Importantly, the aromatic hydrocarbons such as benzene and xylene were found to strongly contribute to the formation of secondary pollutants like ozone, known to affect both climate and human health in the troposphere.

A regional comparison shows that NMHC levels at Munsyari are higher than those observed at another high-altitude site (Nainital), though they remain lower than levels reported in nearby urban centers such as Haldwani and Delhi, according to a statement issued by the DST.