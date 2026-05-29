Air pollution from Indo-Gangetic plains travelling to Himalayas: Study

A recent study using satellite data has revealed concerning trends in air pollution over a 25-year period in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP), the Himalayan region and North-East India. The findings showed levels of harmful particulate matter (PM) increased by more than 20 per cent from 2010 to 2019 compared to the previous decade, prompting researchers to call for India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to be expanded to include rural areas.

Rising air pollution in N-E

The study, ‘Decadal shifts in aerosol hotspots and source attribution over IGP, north-east India and Himalayas: A 25-year (2000–2024) study’ led by Professor Abhijit Chatterjee from the Bose Institute in Kolkata, tracked how pollution sources and levels changed over three decades. It tracked emissions patterns from this region affecting air quality in the Himalayas. For example, pollution from states like Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi is reaching the western and central Himalayas, while emissions from Bihar and West Bengal are impacting the eastern Himalayas.

The highest levels of PM were found in the eastern part of the Indo-Gangetic Plain, especially in areas like Bihar, southern West Bengal, and large parts of Bangladesh. Between 2010 and 2019, pollution levels rose by 10-40% across the Indo-Gangetic Plain, the Himalayan region, and North-East India compared to the earlier ten years. In North-East India, two specific components of PM, related to burning biomass, increased by nearly 50%.

Professor Chatterjee noted that the eastern Indo-Gangetic Plain and North-East India are facing a particularly heavy burden of pollution, mainly caused by biomass burning, which was a major finding of the research.