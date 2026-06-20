Karnataka appoints Kunal Vajani, Omar Hoda as Additional Advocate Generals in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka Government has appointed advocates Kunal Vajani and Omar Hoda as Additional Advocate Generals (AAGs) for the State before the Supreme Court, according to a notification issued by the Law, Justice and Human Rights Department.

The appointments of the Additional Advocate Generals (AAGs) have been made by the State Government in exercise of its executive powers under Article 162 of the Constitution and shall take immediate effect until further orders.

Vajani, an advocate, arbitrator, and mediator who practises before the Supreme Court, various High Courts, and tribunals, has handled a wide spectrum of significant matters involving commercial, constitutional, criminal, taxation, and arbitration law.

Hoda is a distinguished practitioner before the Supreme Court with extensive experience in commercial and regulatory litigation.

The appointments came at a time when States are increasingly engaging senior specialist counsel to represent them in complex constitutional, and inter-governmental disputes before the apex court.



The move is expected to strengthen Karnataka’s legal representation before the Supreme Court.



Legal experts say the appointments bring together seasoned counsel with extensive experience in complex litigation and dispute resolution, strengthening the State’s ability to handle its expanding caseload before the Supreme Court.