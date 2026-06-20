Nationwide mock drill held ahead of NEET-UG re-exam as authorities step up security measures

NEW DELHI: A nationwide mock drill was conducted on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as authorities stepped up security and coordination measures to ensure a smooth and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test.

Security was also tightened at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in New Delhi, with multiple agencies involved in preparations for the examination scheduled on Sunday.

The re-examination is being held nearly seven weeks after the original NEET-UG test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, which triggered widespread protests, political criticism and legal challenges.

The exam will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear.