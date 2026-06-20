Nationwide mock drill held ahead of NEET-UG re-exam as authorities step up security measures

NEW DELHI: A nationwide mock drill was conducted on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as authorities stepped up security and coordination measures to ensure a smooth and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test.
Security was also tightened at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in New Delhi, with multiple agencies involved in preparations for the examination scheduled on Sunday.
The re-examination is being held nearly seven weeks after the original NEET-UG test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, which triggered widespread protests, political criticism and legal challenges.
The exam will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear.
Candidates eligible for compensatory time under the PwD/PwBD category will be allowed to write the exam until 6:20 pm.
The NTA has instructed candidates to reach their centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm. Entry gates will close at 1:30 pm, after which no candidate will be permitted to enter.
The agency said it has put in place a multi-layered security framework involving district administrations, police forces and escort teams for the secure movement of confidential examination material.
As part of the arrangements, 674 city coordinators have been appointed to oversee operations, while 6,669 observers will monitor examination centres. Centre superintendents and invigilators have also been deployed at each venue.
More than two lakh personnel, including police officials and district administration staff, have been mobilised for the examination.
For the first time, the Indian Air Force is being used to transport question papers as part of enhanced security arrangements.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also held multiple review meetings with senior officials to assess preparedness and oversee arrangements.
The NTA said temporary restrictions were imposed on Telegram as part of measures against cheating networks. The agency has also launched a verified WhatsApp channel to provide candidates with authentic updates and warned students against fake claims about leaked papers, answer keys or paid services.
Several states have announced support measures, including free transport facilities for candidates travelling to examination centres.
The National Medical Commission has directed medical colleges and institutions under its jurisdiction not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances, following reports of some medical students being involved in activities that could affect examination integrity.
The NTA said confidential material would be handled through sealed protocols, with GPS-enabled vehicles, police escorts, CCTV surveillance linked to control rooms and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication being used to prevent malpractice.
The agency has also made arrangements for candidates, including power backup, drinking water, sanitation facilities and medical support at examination centres.
Candidates can carry transparent water bottles, while diabetic candidates may bring permitted items such as sugar tablets and fruits along with a transparent bottle.
The NTA advised candidates to verify their centre details in advance, plan travel early and report ahead of time if they are wearing customary attire or full-sleeved clothing to allow for additional frisking procedures.
(With PTI inputs)