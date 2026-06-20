Over 22.8 lakh candidates to take NEET-UG re-examination under tight security measures

NEW DELHI: A total of 22,80,054 candidates from India and abroad have registered to take up the retest of the NEET-UG exam to be held on Sunday afternoon.

Nine states in the country will have more than 1 lakh students aspiring to become doctors, with the maximum number appearing from Uttar Pradesh - 3,56,291 - along with 5,401 candidates from abroad.

In an indication of the unprecedented measures taken by the Centre to make it a smooth affair, a total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed with feeds to be monitored virtually at the National, State and Ministry levels, with 51,311 jammers at the 95,000-odd examination centres.

The medical entrance exam for 2026, being repeated in light of the cancellation of the May 3 exam, will take place from 2 pm to 5.15 pm at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. The question papers will be in English and 12 Indian languages.

A mega mock drill was held across the country on Saturday.

"Our drill was a success. We checked the working of the jammers, the CCTVs, the seating positions for the candidates, the working of the biometrics and the arrangements made by the police," said a senior NTA official.