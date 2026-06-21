BJP will form government in Punjab, says Nitin Nabin

CHANDIGARH: BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would eventually form a government in Punjab, saying the BJP was determined to strengthen its base in the state.

Speaking to the media in Jalandhar during his three-day visit to Punjab, Nabin said, “Just as the BJP achieved victory in Bengal, we will fight hard in Punjab and make the lotus bloom here too. The trust people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi will certainly bring about change in Punjab, and the state will move forward while upholding its security and culture.’’

His visit is being seen as part of the BJP’s efforts to expand its presence in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering after participating in the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, Nabin said the BJP would continue efforts to eliminate the drug menace from the state.

“The BJP will not allow Punjab to be hollowed out. The poison of drugs must be eliminated at all costs. The name and trace of drugs should disappear from the state and every Punjabi should be concerned about this issue,” he said.