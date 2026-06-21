Centre re-appoints Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General for three years, tenure of ASGs also extended

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of senior advocate Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General (SG) for a further term of three years.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training on June 20 stated that Mehta's fresh term will take effect from July 1, 2026.

With this approval of the ACC, Mehta will continue as the Union Government's second-highest law officer (SG) and is set to complete eleven years as SG by the end of the fresh tenure.



Mehta assumed the SG office in 2018 and has already completed eight years in the role, making him one of the longest-serving SG in India's judicial history.



The ACC in its notification also stated the re-appointment of three Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) -- Shri Suryaprakash V. Raju, Shri N. Venkataraman, Ms. Aishwarya Bhati, for a further term of three years with effect from July 30.



It also added that two ASGs -- Vikramji Banerjee and Shri K.M. Nataraj -- for Supreme Court, for a further term of three years is also appointed with effect from July 30.



The notification also said, the re-appointment of Shri Chetan Sharma, ad ASG for High Court of Delhi, for a further term of six months with effect from July 01, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.