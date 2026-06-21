We're rooting for you: NTA, Pradhan urges NEET candidates to stay calm as re-exam set to begin

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday extended its best wishes to the lakhs of students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination, urging them to remain calm, trust their preparation and reach examination centres well ahead of time.
In a post on X, the agency said: "This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment. You've got this. We're rooting for you!"
The NTA also reminded candidates of key examination-day requirements and timelines. Entry to examination centres began at 11 am, while the last entry is scheduled for 1.30 pm. No candidate will be allowed to enter after that time.
Candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity card and two passport-size photographs. The agency also urged aspirants to avoid carrying prohibited items, stay hydrated, factor in traffic conditions and reach their centres well in advance.
The re-examination is being conducted on Sunday amid extensive security and logistical arrangements across the country to ensure its smooth and fair conduct.
More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.
Officials across states said strict frisking protocols, surveillance systems, intelligence monitoring and police deployment would remain in place throughout the day to ensure the examination is conducted in a secure, transparent and disruption-free manner.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also urged the candidtaes to appear for it fearlessly and free of anxiety.
Pradhan said he has complete faith in the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments, district administrations, the education fraternity and the students.
"Today, around 22 lakh students are going to sit for NEET after a short while. They should sit fearlessly and free of anxiety. They will certainly do well. My many good wishes to the students," he said.
Appealing to people not to do anything that could affect children's mental health, Pradhan said the future of India's new generation should not be toyed with.
"Please do not play with the future of India's new generation. Do not do anything that will impact the mental health of children. After a few hours, children are going to appear for the examination," he said.
"I appeal that we must not play with the future of India's new generation. No one should make it a joke. Nothing should be done that impacts the mental health of children. In a few hours, students are going to appear for the examination," he said.
Without naming anyone, the minister said some "so-called responsible people" had on Saturday behaved with "wrong intention" that affected children, and urged them not to cause any more distress.
"At least if you are responsible, if you consider yourself a true citizen of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility and do not give any more distress to the children," he said.
The NTA had cancelled the May 3 NEET-UG 2026 exam amid allegations of a paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.