We're rooting for you: NTA, Pradhan urges NEET candidates to stay calm as re-exam set to begin

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday extended its best wishes to the lakhs of students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination, urging them to remain calm, trust their preparation and reach examination centres well ahead of time.

In a post on X, the agency said: "This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment. You've got this. We're rooting for you!"

The NTA also reminded candidates of key examination-day requirements and timelines. Entry to examination centres began at 11 am, while the last entry is scheduled for 1.30 pm. No candidate will be allowed to enter after that time.

Candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity card and two passport-size photographs. The agency also urged aspirants to avoid carrying prohibited items, stay hydrated, factor in traffic conditions and reach their centres well in advance.

The re-examination is being conducted on Sunday amid extensive security and logistical arrangements across the country to ensure its smooth and fair conduct.

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

Officials across states said strict frisking protocols, surveillance systems, intelligence monitoring and police deployment would remain in place throughout the day to ensure the examination is conducted in a secure, transparent and disruption-free manner.