CBSE announces new evaluation policy for Gulf students hit by Class XII exam cancellation, Centre tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the CBSE has come up with a new policy for evaluating private students whose Class XII board examinations in Gulf countries were cancelled due to the recent Iran-US war.

"A fresh all-India policy has been framed to address the concerns of similarly situated students affected by the cancellation of examinations in the Gulf countries due to the regional conflict," Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), told the top court.

Mehta further added that the CBSE had taken into account the extraordinary situation caused by the geopolitical conflict. "The new policy ensures that no student suffers academic loss and can apply for higher studies without delay," Mehta submitted. He asserted before the apex court that the policy was designed to facilitate and ensure fair treatment for students in the Gulf.

The policy comes in the wake of the cancellation of several CBSE Class XII examinations in West Asian countries due to extraordinary circumstances in the region.

The Centre's submissions carry significant importance for affected students abroad who have been seeking an alternative assessment mechanism after examinations were called off in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain amid security concerns.

The Centre made these crucial submissions on Monday before a two-judge bench comprising Justices S V N Bhatti and Vipul M Pancholi.

Mehta also highlighted that under the new policy, which was notified on June 21, a distinct formula has been developed for evaluating private students appearing for the board examinations.

The bench, which was hearing a plea filed by affected students seeking an alternative assessment mechanism after examinations were called off in the UAE and other countries, posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks and sought a compliance report.

Observing that private students whose Class XII board examinations in Gulf countries were cancelled should be taken care of, the court asked the CBSE to set up a helpline for them and their parents.

The court noted the submissions and directed the CBSE to issue detailed guidelines and a timeline for the declaration of results. It also said that students dissatisfied with the evaluation could opt to appear for the compartment examinations when the CBSE conducts them later this year.

Counsel for the petitioners sought clarity on several issues, including the equivalence of marks, pointing out that many students were anxious about admissions and scholarships abroad.

Hearing these submissions, the court said the CBSE must coordinate with universities and education boards globally to ensure that the new assessment is accepted.

During the hearing, Advocate Vineet Jindal, appearing for a group of students, said the policy remained incomplete as no timeline had been fixed for the declaration of results of the remaining students.

"There is no clarity on copies of answer sheets, verification, or re-evaluation. Since the policy fails to address several crucial concerns affecting students' academic futures, we will be challenging it before the appropriate forum," he submitted before the court.

Jindal further claimed that the policy appeared to have been prepared in haste and failed to comprehensively protect the interests of affected students.