J&K police issues traffic advisory ahead of Amarnath yatra; imposes traffic curbs key routes

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the start of the annual Amarnath yatra, J&K police on Monday has issued a detailed traffic advisory for yatris, tourists and local commuters and imposed traffic restrictions on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and other key roads.

According to the traffic advisory, general vehicular traffic travelling from Kashmir towards Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway will not be allowed to cross the strategic Navyug Tunnel after 11:30 am daily during the yatra period.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Jammu towards Kashmir will not be permitted to cross the Navyug tunnel after 3 pm.

The police have also announced specific cut-off timings at various locations in Valley.

The advisory has also announced location-specific cut-off timings at Mir Bazar (Anantnag), Pantha Chowk (Srinagar), Shadipora-Sumbal (Bandipora) and Manigam (Ganderbal) to regulate traffic and facilitate the movement of Amarnath yatra convoys.

“Any tourist, yatri or any other traveler reaching the cut off locations after the cut-off timings shall be accommodated in the nearest yatra camp,” reads the advisory.

The advisory has urged Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to plan their travel schedule well in advance, keep adequate time margins for traffic, weather and security checks and traffic regulations, follow directions issued by police and civil administration officials and keep the vehicles adequately fuelled to avoid unscheduled halts.

The 57-day Amarnath yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas would start on July 3 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 28.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved deployment of 670 additional companies of paramilitary forces in the Valley to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the yatra.