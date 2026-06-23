PM Modi receives Qatar Emir's call after gas plant blast kills 12 Indians, thanks him for condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a phone call from Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who conveyed his condolences over the deaths of Indian nationals in the explosion at Ras Laffan Industrial City.

Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in the blast at an LNG facility in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night.

"I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar," Modi said in a post on 'X'.