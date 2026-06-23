Shashi Tharoor upsets Congress with 'normalcy' in Kashmir remark

NEW DELHI: Two days after triggering a political storm with his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of safety of Indian sailors, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is at loggerheads with his party leadership again over remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.

Tharoor’s remarks that there was “encouraging progress towards normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir, made after meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday, drew criticism from the Congress. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said that comments on such a sensitive issue should take into account the views of all stakeholders.

Seeking to defuse the situation, Tharoor clarified on Monday that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, which he heads, was not in Jammu and Kashmir to assess conditions in the valley. He said the committee’s mandate was limited to foreign affairs, including India-Pakistan and India-China relations, and passport services.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Khera, however, said that Tharoor should have consulted more people before drawing conclusions. “Manoj Sinha will naturally say the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is good. Dr Tharoor should speak to ordinary people, unemployed youth, traders, Kashmiri Pandits and others.