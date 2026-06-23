Will Ravneet Singh Bittu continue to serve as minister despite the recent end of his RS term?

CHANDIGARH: The Rajya Sabha terms of two Ministers of State, George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu, ended on June 21.

Minister of State for Minorities George Kurian has been dropped from the Council, and his resignation has been accepted. But, Minister of State, Railways and Food Processing, Ravneet Singh Bittu, have not been asked to resign or has been re-nominated to the Upper House.

A communication from Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution."

Speculations are rife over Bittu continuing as the Minister of State. It is allegedly believed that PM Modi will ask Bittu to continue his duty, eyeing the Punjab Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place next year.

Bittu is a popular Jat Sikh leader from Punjab. It is anticipated that removing him from the Council of Ministers ahead of the state assembly polls may not send the right signal to the electorate.