AMCA engine deal hits roadblock over GE’s threefold price demand

NEW DELHI: Negotiations for the GE F414 engines powering India’s fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) have hit a wall, with the US aerospace giant seeking prices nearly three times higher than earlier estimates, putting both costs and timelines for the flagship fighter programme at risk.

Though technical negotiations have been virtually completed, commercial discussions have stalled over engine pricing, technology transfer and manufacturing arrangements.

Sources in the defence establishment said the F414 engine was initially estimated to cost around Rs 70-80 crore per unit. But GE has now quoted prices almost three times higher, emerging as the principal sticking point in the commercial negotiations.

The negotiations cover not only engine procurement but also technology transfer, licensed manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, spares, warranties, delivery schedules and future price-escalation mechanisms.

The issue assumes significance because the AMCA prototype programme alone requires 15 F414 engines for five flying prototypes, even before accounting for future requirements of the Tejas Mk-2 and Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) programmes.

Beyond the AMCA, the F414 is also slated to power the Tejas Mk-2 and TEDBF, taking India’s projected requirement for the engine to well over 200 units in the coming years.

“The company knows the programme is built around the F414 and that changing engines now would be extremely difficult. That gives GE significant leverage during commercial negotiations,” a source said.

Sources further said GE has sought around Rs 6,000 crore for setting up a dedicated F414 assembly and manufacturing line in India, which would cater to future requirements of the Tejas Mk-2, initial AMCA production batches and the TEDBF programme.