Flash floods, landslides disrupt connectivity in Arunachal; five missing

GUWAHATI: Heavy rains wreaked havoc across Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, disrupting road connectivity in six districts and triggering flash floods and landslides.

At least five persons were reported missing from the NEEPCO project colony under the Yazali circle in Keyi Panyor district after flash floods inundated low-lying areas and damaged or washed away several houses. The missing persons were identified as Elesh Marak (13), Balari Marak (30), Tao Anjina (46), Nirmala Gupta (35) and Sourav Kumar. Search and rescue efforts were underway.

“Due to ongoing monsoon-related disruptions, six districts of the Western Zone of Arunachal Pradesh are currently cut off. These are Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Keyi Panyor,” a government statement said.

Landslides triggered by the rains blocked a highway at three locations in Keyi Panyor district. Major landslides were also reported on the Kimin route and along the ICR-Hoj-Yazali National Highway.

“The Hoj bridge and junction, which connect Pakke Kesang and East Kameng districts, have been cut off. Restoration work is in progress, and connectivity is expected to be restored by tomorrow afternoon/evening,” the statement said.

A few people, including a Geological Survey of India scientist, were rescued.

The state government advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and urged them not to resort to panic buying of petrol and food items.