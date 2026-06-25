Centre hikes passport fees, new rates to take effect from July 1

NEW DELHI: The Centre has revised passport and travel document fees, with the new rates set to come into effect from July 1, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. The revised fee structure was notified through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967 (15 of 1967), the Central Government hereby makes the following amendments to the Passports Rules, 1980,” the notification said.

Under the new rates, a fresh passport or reissue of a 36-page passport for applicants aged 18 years and above will cost ₹2,500 under the normal category, up from the existing ₹1,500. The corresponding Tatkal fee, inclusive of the normal fee, has been fixed at ₹5,000.

For a 60-page passport, the fee has been increased to ₹3,500 from ₹2,000, while the Tatkal fee has been set at ₹6,000.

For applicants below 18 years of age, a fresh or reissued 36-page passport will cost ₹1,750, compared with the earlier fee of ₹1,000. The Tatkal fee for minors has been fixed at ₹4,250.

The fee for a replacement 36-page passport issued in lieu of a lost or damaged passport has been revised to ₹5,000 under the normal category and ₹7,500 under Tatkal. A replacement 60-page passport will cost ₹6,000 under the normal category and ₹8,500 under Tatkal.

The notification also revised charges for several passport-related services.

The fee for issuing a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), Surrender Certificate, Global Entry Program verification, or any other miscellaneous certificate based on the passport has been increased to ₹750.

A Certificate of Identity will cost ₹1,000, while an Emergency Certificate will continue to be issued without a normal fee in India.

According to the notification, there is no change in passports issued to adult applicants will remain valid for up to 10 years.

For minors, passports will be valid for five years or until the applicant attains the age of 18 years, whichever is earlier.

The government has also retained the 10 per cent concession on passport fees for fresh applications submitted by children up to eight years of age and senior citizens above 60 years.

Under the earlier fee structure, the concession reduced the cost of a fresh 36-page passport from ₹1,500 to ₹1,350 for eligible applicants. The revised fee schedule will replace the existing rates from July 1.