Centre says passport not proof of citizenship, calls it long-standing legal position

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Thursday sought to defuse the controversy over whether an Indian passport can be treated as proof of citizenship, asserting that the position being cited in recent debates is neither new nor a policy shift.

The clarification came a day after an MEA official said a passport is primarily a travel document and should not be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship. The remarks triggered political criticism and sparked an online debate over whether the government was diluting the evidentiary value of one of the country's most trusted documents.

Government sources said there was no change in the government's stance and rejected suggestions that the clarification issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reflected a fresh interpretation of the law.

"It was not decided yesterday that a passport is not proof of citizenship. It was not even decided in the last 12 years," a government source said.

"Nor is this a position that emerged in the last 12 years. A passport has never been considered conclusive proof of citizenship," the source added.

Officials also pointed to the legal framework governing the issuance of passports. "The Passports Act, 1967 clearly provides that passports may be issued to non-citizens under certain circumstances," a source said.