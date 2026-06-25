'Dark chapter' in India's history: BJP backs NCERT's move to include Emergency in Class 9 textbook

Calling the Emergency years a "dark chapter", the BJP on Thursday backed NCERT’s decision to introduce a section on the 1975 period in Class 9 social science textbooks. The party said the Emergency years in India's constitutional history must be remembered to ensure it is never repeated.

The ruling party also attacked the Congress over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and alleged that it is opposing the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) decision to introduce the section.

The remarks came after the NCERT, for the first time, introduced a section on the Emergency in a newly developed social science textbook, "Understanding Society: India and Beyond". It describes Emergency as "one of the major challenges" to democracy in India and one in which a majority of fundamental rights were suspended.

The section has been included in NCERT's newly developed social science textbook.

According to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, June 25, 1975, marked the darkest chapter of India's democratic and constitutional journey and alleged that the Congress had attacked every constitutional institution during the period.

The country was placed under a state of Emergency by then prime minister Indira Gandhi between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977.

"The Emergency was imposed out of lust for power by Indira Gandhi and the Congress. Every constitutional body was attacked. Parliament, the legislature, the judiciary and the media were censored and suppressed.

"We saw how even the likes of Kishore Kumar had their voice suppressed and their songs removed from All India Radio. These were the kind of atrocities that were committed," he said in a video statement.