India stands ready to help: PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Venezuela earthquake disaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences to Venezuela after powerful earthquakes struck the country, killing at least 32 people and injuring around 700 others.
In a post on X, Modi said India stood ready to extend assistance to the Latin American nation following the devastation.
“Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones,” Modi said.
“The prime minister said India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stands in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance,” he added.
The earthquakes struck off Venezuela’s coast on Wednesday evening, with acting President Delcy Rodríguez saying the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue searching damaged areas.
The country was hit by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in quick succession shortly after 6 pm, according to authorities. Rodríguez declared a state of emergency and said several states had suffered damage.
La Guaira, located near the capital Caracas, was described as the worst-affected area, with authorities reporting collapsed buildings and ongoing rescue operations.
“Dozens of buildings have collapsed there, about 30 kilometres north of Caracas, and we are currently carrying out intensive rescue operations to save lives,” Rodríguez said.
The earthquakes, among the strongest recorded in Venezuela in more than a century, caused evacuations across affected regions. Damage was also reported to transport and public infrastructure, including the closure of Simón Bolívar International Airport near Caracas. Subway and natural gas services in the capital were temporarily suspended.
Authorities also announced that schools would remain closed for several days, with some buildings being converted into shelters and donation centres.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported a 7.1 magnitude earthquake before revising it to 7.2. The first quake struck west of Morón on Venezuela’s Caribbean coast at a depth of around 22 km. A second 7.5 magnitude earthquake followed about a minute later, with a shallower depth of around 10 km.
Officials in the coastal state of Falcon said dozens were hospitalised and several people were trapped in the aftermath of the quakes.
Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello urged people to remain cautious, warning that aftershocks could further weaken damaged structures.
Strong earthquakes are relatively uncommon in Venezuela compared with other parts of Latin America, though the country lies near the boundary of the South American and Caribbean tectonic plates.
India has previously extended humanitarian assistance to several countries affected by major earthquakes. In March 2025, India launched ‘Operation Brahma’ following a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, deploying rescue teams, medical personnel and relief supplies.
In 2023, India carried out ‘Operation Dost’ to support earthquake-hit Türkiye and Syria by sending search-and-rescue teams, field hospitals, doctors and essential aid. India had also undertaken large-scale relief efforts after the 2015 Nepal earthquake through ‘Operation Maitri’, providing rescue support, medical assistance and emergency supplies.