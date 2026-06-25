India stands ready to help: PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Venezuela earthquake disaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences to Venezuela after powerful earthquakes struck the country, killing at least 32 people and injuring around 700 others.

In a post on X, Modi said India stood ready to extend assistance to the Latin American nation following the devastation.

“Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones,” Modi said.

“The prime minister said India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stands in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance,” he added.

The earthquakes struck off Venezuela’s coast on Wednesday evening, with acting President Delcy Rodríguez saying the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue searching damaged areas.

The country was hit by two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in quick succession shortly after 6 pm, according to authorities. Rodríguez declared a state of emergency and said several states had suffered damage.