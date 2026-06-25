India to resume tourist visas for Bangladesh nationals from June 28; Envoy in Dhaka given Cabinet rank

NEW DELHI: India will resume accepting tourist visa applications from Bangladeshi nationals from June 28, nearly two years after suspending the service following attacks on its diplomatic establishments in Bangladesh.

The announcement came on Thursday from India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, who has also been accorded protocol status equivalent to that of a Union Cabinet minister by the Centre.

Announcing the decision during a visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka, Trivedi said tourist visa applications would initially be accepted through five centres located in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Sylhet and Khulna.

"From June 28, Indian tourist visa applications in Bangladesh will be accepted. We will continue to facilitate medical visas and other urgent applications," Trivedi said.

He added that India intends to expand the service further in the future.

"We hope that this will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between our sovereign nations,” he said.

The move is a significant easing of restrictions imposed after the Indian High Commission scaled down visa operations following widespread unrest in Bangladesh in August 2024.

On August 5, 2024, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area was vandalised and set on fire. Five Indian Visa Application Centres in different cities across Bangladesh were also attacked, while Indian personnel associated with development projects reportedly faced threats.