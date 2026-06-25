INTERVIEW | Boycott not on agenda, playing against rival team and umpire: Ramesh on 2029 polls

NEW DELHI: Ruling out boycotting the 2029 general election, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh used a cricketing analogy to take a swipe at the Election Commission and said "we are playing versus the other team and the umpire", who is part of the rival side.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, the Congress general secretary asserted that the opposition has to keep fighting and keep raising people's issues.

Asked how the 2029 pitch looks for the opposition and how it will overcome the "umpiring issues" it has been raising, Ramesh said, "Normally in a cricket match, two teams play with each other. Here we are playing versus the other team and the umpire. The umpire is part of the opposing team. What can you do? Both the main umpire and the square leg umpire are part of the opposing team."

"Yes, it's a difficult situation. We have to fight the election. Boycotting the elections is not on the agenda. I don't think anybody is going to boycott the elections. We have to fight these elections. We have to continue to expose (the government)... go to the courts to the extent that sometimes the courts help, sometimes the courts are not bold enough to help," he said.

"Let me put it that way. It's going to be a long struggle... there are no instant mantras for success. We have to keep fighting. We have to keep raising these issues and I'm beginning to see people raising questions," Ramesh added.

Large sections of society who embraced this regime 12 years ago for whatever reason -- opportunistic reason, ideological reason, frustration -- are now beginning to question it, the Congress leader said.

There is humour, there is satire, there is wit opposed to the current regime, Ramesh said, adding that it is a sure sign that people are no longer afraid. "I think there was an atmosphere of fear. There was an atmosphere of intimidation, but people are now beginning to speak out and problems of the economy are coming to the fore," he said.

Therefore, people are beginning to ask tough questions of the government and that's the only thing that "we can bank on", he said, adding that "otherwise we have to keep doing what we have to do".