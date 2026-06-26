Amit Shah says Centre 'relooking' at NDPS Act to plug loopholes, seeks states' suggestions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre is "relooking" at the NDPS Act to plug loopholes exploited by narco syndicates and underlined the need for a ruthless approach towards drug peddlers and suppliers.

Addressing the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) on Friday, Shah asked the states to share their suggestions with the Centre on amending the law.

The home minister also spoke about the success achieved by agencies in tackling the drug menace in the country. "During 2004 to 2014, 26 lakh kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized. In contrast, from 2014 to 2026, we seized 1.18 crore kilograms of synthetic drugs. This shows that our campaign is steadily progressing towards success," he said.

Shah said the value of the drugs seized between 2004 and 2014 was approximately Rs 40,000 crore, whereas the value of the drugs seized between 2014 and 2026 was approximately Rs 1.84 lakh crore.

This reflects the remarkable increase in the effectiveness and scope of the government's actions, he said.

Shah said the Union Ministry of Finance is "relooking" at the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to strengthen it and asked states to share their suggestions.

He said the directors general of police can send their suggestions to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the chief secretaries to the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance.

During the event, Shah unveiled a three-pronged approach against drug trafficking -- detect, disrupt and destroy. He said a ruthless approach should be adopted against traffickers and operatives and a sympathetic approach towards the victims.

The minister called for an approach based on four pillars of enforcement, intelligence collection and dissemination and operations; control against precursors and synthetic drugs; demand reduction and awareness among people; and capacity building, coordination and monitoring by the anti-narcotics agencies.