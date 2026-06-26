We couldn't reach half your age: Khera names deceased NEET aspirants in reply to PM's birthday wish for Pradhan

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday targeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday wishes for the minister on X with a post listing the names of several deceased NEET aspirants.

Earlier in the day, Modi extended birthday greetings to Pradhan, praising his efforts in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Replying to the post, Khera wrote, “Dear Dharmendra Uncle, Happy Birthday. You turn 57 today. We couldn't even reach half your age.”