Assam government rolls out ‘Farmer IDs’ to small tea growers to streamline access to agricultural schemes

GUWAHATI: Assam is rolling out 'Farmer IDs' to the State’s small tea growers to ensure that they get government benefits.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the inclusion of tea and plantation class land holdings in the farmers’ registry portal would be a game-changer.

A farmers’ registry portal is a centralised digital database. Under this system, a unique Farmer ID is created for each farmer, linking their personal details to streamline access to agricultural schemes, subsidies and crop insurance.

According to Sarma, the move will enable small tea growers to have a Farmer ID, ensure timely and requirement-based availability of fertilisers, scheme benefits in a single platform, allow credit with better terms for the small tea growers and eliminate middlemen from exploiting the tea growers.