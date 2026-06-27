PM Modi begins three-day Seychelles visit, focus on maritime cooperation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral ties under India's Vision MAHASAGAR initiative.
During the visit, Modi will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie, attend Seychelles' National Day golden jubilee celebrations as the Guest of Honour, address the National Assembly and review bilateral cooperation.
Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi described Seychelles as a "valued maritime neighbour" and a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- and India's commitment to the global south.
“Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the Vision MAHASAGAR and our shared commitment to the global south. Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," said Modi.
Modi was received by President Patrick Herminie and accorded a ceremonial welcome. The visit is his first to Seychelles since 2015 and follows President Herminie's visit to India earlier this year.
The two leaders planted a Coco de Mer sapling at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden, linking India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative with Seychelles' Independence Day greening campaign. They also visited the Aldabra giant tortoise enclosure.
India handed over the Fast Patrol Vessel 'Lespwar', meaning "Hope" in Creole, to Seychelles. It also gifted 10 utility vehicles, five laser radial boats and six ambulances to strengthen the island nation's maritime surveillance, disaster response and defence capabilities.
Later, President Herminie hosted a state banquet in honour of the Prime Minister. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in maritime security, defence, healthcare, education, capacity building, climate resilience, sustainable development and the blue economy.