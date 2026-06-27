PM Modi begins three-day Seychelles visit, focus on maritime cooperation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral ties under India's Vision MAHASAGAR initiative.

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie, attend Seychelles' National Day golden jubilee celebrations as the Guest of Honour, address the National Assembly and review bilateral cooperation.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Modi described Seychelles as a "valued maritime neighbour" and a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- and India's commitment to the global south.

“Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the Vision MAHASAGAR and our shared commitment to the global south. Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," said Modi.