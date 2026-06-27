'Unaware of martyrs or misled Parliament?': Congress slams Rajnath Singh over Op Sindoor soldiers' deaths

After the names of six security personnel who died during Operation Sindoor were inscribed at the National War Memorial, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday targeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his earlier statements on the operation.

In a post on X, Khera shared a clip of Rajnath Singh's parliamentary speech regarding Operation Sindoor, stressing that there are "only two possibilities" in the matter following recent developments concerning India's counter-strike against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

According to Khera, either the Defence Minister is unaware of facts concerning the ministry he heads, raising a "grave question mark" over his competence, or he was aware of the facts and still chose to "mislead Parliament".

"Either Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unaware, when addressing Parliament, that six soldiers had already been martyred. If that is the case, it raises a grave question mark over the minister, who lacks knowledge of the very ministry he leads. Or else, he knew the truth and yet chose to mislead Parliament. That is even more serious, because it proves that this government lies to the nation--oaths and all--in the temple of democracy. Whichever is true, some facts remain unchanged".